In the latest episode of PalCast, titled “Gaza – The World Doesn’t Care Enough,” co-hosts Yousef and Helena were joined by a remarkable guest, Ahmad Al-Naouq. Ahmad is not just a name in the Palestinian advocacy circles; he is a voice of resilience and a beacon of hope for many. As the co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, Ahmad has dedicated his life to amplifying Palestinian narratives, especially after the tragic loss of his family due to an Israeli bombing in October 2023.

Ahmad’s journey is one of profound courage and unwavering commitment. He has been a relentless advocate for Palestinian rights, appearing on various media platforms to shed light on the harsh realities faced by his people. In this episode, Ahmad shared his personal story and discussed the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the importance of international solidarity, and the horrific violations occurring in Israeli jails. He also touched on the disturbing trend of Israeli forces bombing schools and filming war crimes for social media clout.

Ahmad Al-Naouq is a Palestinian journalist from Gaza and the co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, a collective that empowers young Palestinian writers to share their stories with the world. He is also a co-founder of Across the Wall, a media platform that narrates Palestinian stories in Hebrew. Ahmad’s academic journey took him to Leeds University, where he pursued a Master’s degree in international journalism on a Chevening Scholarship. His professional path includes serving as an advocacy and outreach officer for the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The episode delved into the heart-wrenching details of the air raid on October 22, 2023, which claimed the lives of 21 of Ahmad’s relatives, including his father, two brothers, three sisters, and 14 nieces and nephews. Despite this unimaginable loss, Ahmad continues to fight for justice and bring attention to the plight of Palestinians.

This episode of PalCast is not just an interview; it is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of standing in solidarity with those who are oppressed. Ahmad’s insights and experiences provide a unique perspective on the conflict in Gaza, making it a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of the region.

available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify