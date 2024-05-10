Dignity for Palestine – Dr. Abukhalil in Gaza

In this powerful episode of PalCast, available on Apple & Spotify, we sat down with Dr. Musallam Abukhalil, a dedicated physician from Gaza who has been working tirelessly at a shelter since November. Dr. Abukhalil shared his firsthand experiences, the medical challenges he faces, and the urgent need to provide basic necessities for the people under his care. Join us as we delve into the heart-wrenching realities of life in Gaza and explore the resilience of its people.

Meet Dr. Musallam Abukhalil:

Dr. Musallam Abukhalil is not just a doctor; he is a beacon of hope for the displaced families seeking refuge in Gaza. He is a physician employed by UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) and his mission is to provide essential medical care to those who need it most.

Dr. Abukhalil works in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central area of the Gaza Strip. This camp is home to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced families. Despite the constant threat of danger, Dr. Abukhalil and his team work tirelessly to address the medical needs of the shelter’s inhabitants. They see approximately 150 patients every day, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Dr Abukhalil’s work comes at great personal risk, having narrowly escaped death in an air strike not long ago. The road he travels every day is a battlefield, and every minute counts.

Dr Abukhalil shed light on the dire conditions facing the people of Gaza as families, driven by fear, are forced to flee their homes. Major neighbourhoods in the Nuseirat camp are now marked as active military zones by the Israeli army. Dr Abukhalil’s own family had to leave their home and seek refuge in Rafah, but the uncertainty and constant threat weigh heavily on their minds.

The situation in Rafah remains precarious. Israel’s plans to storm the area keep families in a perpetual state of anxiety. Dr. Abukhalil’s family has returned to their home in Nuseirat, but the fear persists. Every moment counts, and safety is a luxury they can’t take for granted.

The UN shelter where Dr. Abukhalil works houses internally displaced people and the overcrowded conditions lead to various health issues. Unclean bathrooms, shared by hundreds, contribute to infectious diseases such as gastrointestinal diarrhea, respiratory ailments, and even lice infestations.

Dr. Abukhalil’s dedication deserves recognition and support. He runs a campaign to assist the 700 families seeking refuge at the UNRWA shelter. Follow @dignity4palestine on social media to learn more and if you’d like to directly support Dr. Abukhalil’s work, reach out via email: tonygroves23@gmail.com.

Dr. Musallam Abukhalil’s unwavering commitment to the people of Gaza reminds us of the resilience and strength that emerge even in the darkest of times. Tune in to this PalCast episode and listen to his powerful testimony. Let’s stand together in solidarity with Gaza and uphold the dignity of its people.