JWE launches dialogue project with Beijing’s Chongyang Institute

Just World Educational is delighted to announce the launch, October 3, of a dialogue project on US-China relations it will be producing in collaboration with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Beijing’s Renmin University.

Session 1 of this people’s diplomacy project, to be released October 3, the veteran U.S. diplomatist Amb. Chas W Freeman, Jr will survey the broad sweep of US-China relations in a conversation with the Chongyang Institute’s Executive Dean Dr. Wang Wen, hosted by JWE President Helena Cobban.

The conversation will be conducted in English and will be released simultaneously in the US, Chinese, and global media markets in video, audio, and text formats, with subtitles as necessary for each market.

This project is also supported by the international No Cold War coalition, which will bring it broad global dissemination of our breakthrough conversations.

In Session 2, to be released October 17, U.S. and Chinese experts will discuss key aspects of the political/military relationship between the two sides, with a focus on the situations around Taiwan and the South China Sea. The third session, to be released October 31, will address economic and technological issues. Please check back here for more details on the participants.

The two collaborating institutions will each also provide some supplementary materials to the project.

Because of the need for linguistic inclusivity (in the form of well-produced sub-titles) these conversations will not be aired in the form of a “live” webinar. Instead, they will be pre-recorded a few days prior to release and the form/format of the release in each market will then be decided locally. On its side, JWE will be releasing the video of each session via its Facebook page and Youtube channel and the audio via its podcast platform. Both these versions and the transcript of each session will also be posted onto a dedicated resource page on our website.

If you want to receive precise details for how to take part in the social-media conversations around the issues raised in these dialogue session, please send us your contact details via this form.

In announcing the US-China Dialogue project, JWE President Helena Cobban noted that it forms Phase 2 of JWE’s ongoing “World After Covid” project, given that the ongoing shifts in the US-China balance form such a large part of the dynamic of world affairs in the aftermath of the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Cobban, who for 20 years earlier in her career contributed a regular column on global affairs to The Christian Science Monitor, also stated that she considers it important, at a time when many political forces in the United States are building up fears of– and hostility toward– China, to try to arrest and reverse that escalation of tensions.

She said she is particularly happy that, through the collaboration with the Chongyang Institute, JWE will be able both to demonstrate to publics in the United States and worldwide that reasoned discussion of tricky issues is still very possible and to start, through such discussions, to lay out fruitful pathways for further cooperation over the months ahead.