New PalCast Episode: Poetry of Resistance and Remembrance

In a special episode of PalCast, titled “Poetry of Resistance and Remembrance,” Palestinian-Lebanese-American spoken word poet Paul Catafago and Gaza-based Palestinian writer, poet, and translator Nour El Borno joined hosts Yousef and Tony for a conversation about poetry, identity, displacement, and resistance. Marking three years since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, the episode explored the power of language and art in preserving Palestinian memory, challenging oppression, and connecting experiences of colonisation across different parts of the world.

Paul discussed how poetry had become inseparable from his Palestinian identity and activism. Although he acknowledged that poetry could not stop bullets or genocide, he argued that abandoning art in the face of oppression meant surrendering to hopelessness. Drawing inspiration from Palestinian poet and educator Refaat Alareer, as well as writers June Jordan and Etel Adnan, he spoke about his responsibility to continue the tradition of Palestinian resistance poetry in English. The conversation also explored parallels between Palestinian and Irish experiences of colonisation, including how writers had reclaimed the language of their oppressors to express their own histories and identities. Tony also reflected on the role of poetry, music, and storytelling in bringing communities together against sectarian violence in Ireland.

A central part of the conversation focused on Nour’s collaboration with Paul, translating his poetry into Arabic while preserving its rhythm, rhyme, and meaning. Nour discussed the challenges of carrying wordplay and cultural references across languages, as well as the significance of finding an authentic Palestinian voice in Paul’s work. She also shared her experiences of displacement, losing her home in December 2023, and returning to Gaza City after seven months away. Despite knowing that her neighbourhood had been destroyed, she had still hoped to find her house when she returned, only to find rubble and tents where it once stood. She described the constant fear of bombardment and the difficulty of expressing the emotional weight of the genocide through words. Nour also remembered her former mentor, Refaat Alareer, reflecting on his influence as a teacher and the lasting legacy he left through his students. The episode concluded with Paul performing his poem “But Not in Gaza,” which questioned the selective application of international law and the protection afforded to civilians, journalists, aid workers, and children elsewhere.

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Take the time to hear Paul’s poetry and Nour’s experiences, and share the episode with others to help bring these stories and voices to a wider audience.