In this new episode of PalCast, titled “I Survived So I Could Be A Better Person,” Yousef and Tony spoke with Ibrahim Isbaita, a Palestinian journalist, filmmaker, and cinematographer from Gaza City who was evacuated to Ireland with his family in May 2025 for his daughter’s medical treatment. On his way to a medical appointment, Ibrahim shared his experiences of surviving the genocide, the loss of friends and family, the guilt he carries for surviving, and how those experiences have shaped his commitment to helping other Palestinians and continuing to tell Gaza’s story.

Ibrahim recounted his family’s repeated displacement across Gaza, from Shuja’iyya to Nuseirat, Sawarha, and Rafah, as they searched for safety amid relentless bombardment. He described his work as a journalist during the war, including travelling by donkey cart from Nuseirat to Deir al-Balah to access internet connectivity at Al-Aqsa Hospital and send footage to international media. He remained in Gaza reporting until March, despite repeated targeting incidents and the dangers facing journalists. He also spoke about his mother’s kidney failure, his daughter’s congenital heart condition, and the medical challenges that eventually led to his family’s evacuation to Ireland after treatment in Cairo failed.

The conversation also explored Ibrahim’s survivor’s guilt and the responsibility he felt towards those who remained in Gaza. While living in Cairo, he volunteered with five organisations supporting evacuated Palestinian families, helping fund cancer treatment for 13 patients, prosthetics for 12 amputees, and education at five makeshift schools for Gaza’s children. He questioned the reality of the so-called ceasefire, describing the continued killings, shortages of food, and lack of clean water. He also reflected on the loss of his close friend, a fellow freelancer and mentor who was killed in Gaza, the role of documentary filmmaking in keeping the story alive, the need for meaningful action beyond protests, and the solidarity he found in Ireland. For Ibrahim, surviving the genocide came with a responsibility to make a difference, as he put it, “I survived the genocide to be a better person.”

Listen to the full episode of PalCast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to hear Ibrahim’s story in his own words. Share the episode with others to help keep Gaza’s story heard and support the voices of Palestinians who continue to document, survive, and help others despite the ongoing devastation.