Prof. Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland says public opposition to the Iran war is strong and still growing– and is already testing Democrats in Congress. Telhami appeared on episode 4 of Washington and the World: The New Chapter, hosted by Helena Cobban, president of Just World Educational to discuss the findings of a nationwide poll he conducted November 20–22 with Ipsos, titled “After Blue Tsunami, how far are Democrats ready to go to end the Iran war?” (PDF here.)

Telhami underlined that 55 percent of all Americans want to end the war now, regardless of the terms. That includes 80 percent of Democrats. He noted that respondents had not bought the argument that the U.S. must first negotiate the nuclear issue or control of the Strait of Hormuz.

You can watch the whole 36-minute conversation (with great graphics included at key points), here. Or you can listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Other results from the poll that Telhami discussed included these:

Fifty-one percent of Democrats favor tying the stopgap budget, which expires December 11, to a cutoff of war funding. They support this even if it risks a government shutdown. Only 19 percent of Democrats oppose the idea. Nationwide, 31 percent favor it, 28 percent oppose it and 39 percent are unsure.

Half of Democrats say the U.S. should pay reparations to Iran, while 16 percent are opposed. Telhami said he “had no idea” what he would find when he asked that question. He linked the result to anger over the war’s damage, including the killing of dozens of schoolgirls in Iran.

Americans in general also consider the war illegal under both U.S. and international law.

On nuclear policy, 82 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of all Americans oppose using military means to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. A plurality prefer a nuclear-free zone across the whole Middle East, including Israel.

Politics, policy, and the Democrats’ leadership fight

Telhami said the Iran war has become a pocketbook issue as well as a foreign policy one, and he argued that the Iran war accelerated a shift already under way over Israel/Palestine. “In my opinion,” he said, “the question of Israel-Palestine became what I call the prism of injustice through which people connect the dots into bigger ailment that go well beyond Israel-Palestine as such.”

He said it remains an open question whether elected Democrats will respond to the opinions of voters as revealed in his polling, or dismiss it. He called the December budget fight “a real measure” of that responsiveness. He doubted that voters would blame Democrats for a shutdown. He said President Trump may be looking for a face-saving way out of a war since, “he recognizes it’s a losing affair for him.”

An earlier U.Md-Ipsos poll that Telhami commissioned just a day after Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced his challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader had, Telhami noted, found 44 percent of respondents still undecided. But among those with a view, Van Hollen led in every group– most consequentially among Democrats, where he led 32 percent to 13 percent.

Telhami attributed Schumer’s weakness only partly to the toxicity of AIPAC in Democratic politics, saying it also reflects an anti-establishment mood and concern about corporate and AI-industry money. The secret-ballot vote among Senate Democrats will take place December 1.

Looking Ahead

Telhami predicted that the new Congress will press for cuts to military aid to Israel, because “the public demands it.” He also expects shifts on civil liberties and on U.S. posture toward international bodies such as the International Criminal Court. He cautioned that change will take time and that Democrats must still work with Trump.

Cobban noted that ending the Iran war could create openings on Gaza and on ending intelligence sharing with Israel. She said that Iran has some incentive to help Trump exit the war in a way that he can claim as some kind of victory.