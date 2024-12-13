Remembering Refaat Alareer: A Tribute on PalCast

The latest episode of PalCast, titled “If I Must Die – Remembering Refaat Alareer,” available on Apple & Spotify, featured a live recording of a memorial held on the first anniversary of Dr. Refaat Alareer‘s death. Hosted by Helena Cobban, CEO of Just World Books, the webinar brought together voices from around the world to honor Dr. Refaat’s legacy and discuss his profound impact as a teacher, writer, and advocate for Palestine.

The discussion opened with Helena Cobban emphasizing the importance of remembering not only Dr. Refaat but also the victims of violence in Gaza. Ali Abunimah shared personal stories about Dr. Refaat’s courage and leadership, recounting both his mentorship and chilling accounts of the circumstances surrounding his death. Ali also highlighted the systematic targeting of intellectuals in Gaza, contextualizing the loss of Dr. Refaat within the broader struggles of the Palestinian people.

Yousef, editor of the anthology If I Must Die, reflected on his close friendship with Dr. Refaat, sharing touching anecdotes that showcased his humor, dedication to storytelling, and deep connection to students. Similarly, Sarah Ali, a PhD student at Cambridge, spoke of Dr. Refaat’s generosity as a teacher, recalling moments when he provided for students unable to afford books. She also mourned the destruction of the Islamic University of Gaza, an institution close to Dr. Refaat’s heart.

The episode concluded with Mohammad, an early student of Dr. Refaat, describing the unique bond between Dr. Refaat and his students, as well as the lasting influence of his teachings. Participants encouraged listeners to explore Dr. Refaat’s work, including the newly published If I Must Die, as a meaningful tribute to his life and legacy. The conversation underscored the profound personal and collective loss of Dr. Refaat Alareer, emphasizing the enduring power of his voice and contributions to humanity.

The episode not only commemorates Dr. Refaat Alareer’s extraordinary life but also serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of ongoing violence in Gaza. Through personal reflections and shared stories, the memorial highlights his enduring legacy as a writer, educator, and advocate for Palestinian voices. The newly released If I Must Die stands as a testament to his work and a rallying cry for resistance through storytelling. In the face of loss, his influence continues to inspire global solidarity and remembrance.