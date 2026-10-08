New PalCast Episode: We Will Not Abandon Our Patients – Two Doctors in Gaza

Dr. Ahmed Alqady

PalCast has released a new episode, “We Will Not Abandon Our Patients: Two Doctors in Gaza,” featuring Palestinian physicians Dr. Ahmed Alqady and Dr. Abdullah Almobayed. Speaking with hosts Yousef and Tony from Gaza, the two volunteer general physicians described their work providing medical care amid the destruction of Gaza’s health system. Since October 7, 2023, they had worked without financial compensation, treating patients at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and running a small medical tent in Mawasi.

The doctors described the scale of the medical needs they faced each day. Their tent alone received at least 70 patients daily, while many more sought treatment at the hospital. They treated severe malnutrition, gastroenteritis, scabies and other contagious diseases, conditions that had been worsened by displacement, poor living conditions and limited access to clean water. The shortage of medicines and medical supplies had made their work even more difficult, with patients sometimes dying while waiting for essential medication that could not enter Gaza.

Dr. Abdullah Almobayed

The conversation also explored the personal cost of continuing to provide care under these conditions. Dr. Alqady had lost his home in Rafah following evacuation orders and its subsequent destruction, while both doctors had witnessed the deaths and suffering of patients, colleagues and members of their communities. They also spoke about the targeting of medical workers, including a colleague who was killed while taking part in a rescue mission. Despite these risks, they remained committed to their patients and described helping their people as both a priority and an honour. With winter approaching, they were also preparing their makeshift tent for heavy rain and seeking support for medicines and other supplies.

The doctors also called on people around the world to keep Gaza in their attention and continue pressuring governments to stop the genocide. They said that acts of solidarity, including the Irish football team’s refusal to play Israel, were meaningful to people in Gaza. Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and share the episode with others to help keep attention on the realities faced by patients and medical workers in Gaza.