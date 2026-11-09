Just World Ed Launches “Washington & the World” with William B. Quandt

Just World Educational launched its new “Washington & the World” project on November 9, 2026, with a convo between JWE President Helena Cobban and veteran Middle East specialist William B. Quandt.

You can see the video of the whole conversation here, or read the transcript here.

This inaugural episode of the project explored what the speakers described as a post-midterm opening to reshape U.S. policy toward Iran, Israel and Palestine, emphasizing diplomacy, congressional accountability, and urgent humanitarian assistance.

Quandt, who led the Middle East team on President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Council staff, argued that Democrats should use their electoral gains to develop a coherent Middle East agenda before the new Congress takes office on January 3. He urged lawmakers to support all credible efforts to end the war with Iran, including those proposed by the Trump administration, rather than allowing partisan divisions to obstruct negotiations. An agreement drawing on the parameters of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could provide a starting point, he suggested.

The conversation also addressed immediate priorities for Gaza. Quandt called for an effective international presence to facilitate food and medicine deliveries, rubble clearance and hospital reconstruction. Cobban stressed the urgency of shelter and medical supplies for Palestinians facing another winter under conditions that both speakers described as genocidal. Both argued that Washington should exert far greater pressure on Israel to end the genocide and allow Palestinians to enjoy all their legitimate rights.

Looking ahead to the incoming Congress, the speakers highlighted hearings, spending authority and scrutiny of arms transfers as potential instruments for changing U.S. policy. Cobban urged close attention to provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act that she warned would deepen integration between the U.S. and Israeli military industries. Quandt advocated impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and reconsideration of annual military assistance to Israel.

A portion of the discussion examined Akbar Shahid Ahmed’s recent book Crossing the Red Line. Drawing contrasts with his own White House experience, Quandt criticized Pres. Joe Biden’s reliance on like-minded advisers and his failure to enforce a stated red line over Israel’s military advance into Rafah. The exchange underscored the speakers’ argument that diplomatic warnings require consequences to be effective.

The episode concluded with a call for sustained grassroots engagement, including support for lawmakers challenging prevailing Middle East policies and efforts to curb wealthy donors’ political influence. Cobban said JWE plans to continue the series and is considering reviving its earlier project on understanding Hamas, linking that educational work to broader efforts to secure Palestinian rights.