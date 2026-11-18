2019 felt like an exciting year for many longtime participants in the U.S. movement in support of Palestinian rights. That was the year when the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) took her seat in the House, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and several other supporters of Palestinian rights.

Over that summer, Just World Ed worked with the DC-based Center for International Policy (CIP) and other allies to hold a workshop to bring together thought leaders from the Palestinian rights movement nationwide, to brainstorm how to strengthen the campaign to get the U.S.government to impose sanctions on Israel for its many violations of U.S. and international law. That was the ‘S’ as in ‘BDS’. We called the project “Getting to ‘S’.”

We knew it would be a long path. We grounded our deliberations by sharing and discussing an excellent, detailed account of just how long it took earlier generations of rights activists, back in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, to persuade Congress to impose sanctions on Apartheid South Africa. That was a good prelude for us, since after South Africa’s dismantling of Apartheid in 1988-92 it became too easy to forget just how deeply racist much of the U.S. legislature and public had still been during preceding decades.

We held the workshop in September 2019. In planning it, we and our colleagues from CIP gave it a “five-year forward” purview, which we recognized seemed “optimistic.”

As indeed it was. Five years after we held the workshop, in September 2024, Pres. Biden and his administration were providing full-spectrum (and full-throated) support to Israel’s horrific genocide in Gaza, and the number of legislators working to change that policy was still a minority. At the Democratic Party convention the preceding month, convention organizers had refused to allow a speaker of Palestinian descent to speak from the main stage. In November 2024, a large proportion of the previous Democratic voters who declined to cast a vote for VP Kamala Harris said they had done so because of the failure of the Biden-Harris team to take any actions to end the genocide in Gaza…

But then, on November 3 this year, large numbers of voters from both parties gave their support in the mid-term elections to candidates for the House and Senate who expressed strong opposition to the genocide in Gaza and to Pres. Trump’s (Israel-urged) war on Iran. The 120th Congress that will be seated January 3, 2027 will contain a much larger cohort of seasoned and deeply informed supporters of Palestinian rights than any previous U.S. Congress has ever seen.

Of course, Pres. Trump will still be in office. But a large portion of the newly elected members of the House and the Senate, as well as many of the existing members, now seem determined to use the two central powers that Congress has under the Constitution– the power to declare war and the power to allocate the U.S. federal budget– to force deep change in several key U.S. policies, including the War on Iran and Washington’s shocking and continuing support for Israel’s still-ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In this newly energized policy environment, Just World Ed has decided to release some of the previously confidential records of that workshop we co-organized back in 2019; and we’re happy that our colleagues at CIP agreed with this decision. Given the sensitivities involved, these are still not the entire records of the workshop. What we’re releasing today (via this PDF) are the records of three of the five sessions we held, as follows:

** Deriving lessons from previous sanctions campaigns

This session explored previous progressive sanctions campaigns, with a focus on the campaign against apartheid South Africa. How did those earlier campaigns mobilize the pubic and change policy? What sequence of policy prescriptions did they pursue? What lessons did those movements provide us to get to sanctions on Israel?

** Situating sanctions within the broader BDS campaign

This session examined the history and trajectory of BDS campaigns for Palestinian rights. How and in what contexts have boycott and divestment campaigns been successful? What challenges have these campaigns faced? Do boycott and divestment victories translate into momentum for sanctions campaigns?

** Contents of the sanctions toolbox

This session investigated mechanisms existing currently under US law or proposed by current legislation to hold accountable countries that violate human rights, including the Foreign Assistance Act, Arms Export Control Act, the Leahy Law, Global Magnitsky Act, and Rep. McCollum’s HR2407. Are these sufficient sanctions to impose on Israel to end its oppression of the Palestinian people? If so, how can we build successful campaigns around them, and, if not, what types of new sanctions regime would be needed to do so?

We hope you find these records informative. We plan to work with those workshop participants who’d prepared and circulated policy papers prior to our big consultation to see if they’ll allow us to release those still very helpful texts, as well.