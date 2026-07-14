New PalCast Episode: Public Health in Gaza and Bearing Witness

PalCast released a new episode featuring Palestinian writer, poet, artist, and dentist Asmaa Dwimah, who reflected on public health, survival, and the responsibility of bearing witness to Gaza’s ongoing tragedy. Now pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health in London, Asmaa spoke with host Yousef about living between two worlds while carrying the memories of her home, her family, and the people she lost. The conversation explored identity, grief, resilience, and the enduring connection to Gaza despite physical distance.

During the episode, Asmaa recounted her journey out of Gaza after receiving a scholarship to study in the UK. She described the emotional challenges of adapting to a new country while remaining deeply connected to her family and community. She also reflected on the destruction of her university during the genocide and paid tribute to colleagues whose lives and ambitions were cut short. Asmaa shared how she completed scholarship applications while displaced, walking long distances to find internet access and eventually receiving offers from several leading British universities.

The discussion also examined the realities of daily life under siege, where the search for food and water shaped every conversation and every decision. Asmaa described the physical and emotional toll of starvation while continuing to work as a dentist. She also spoke about turning to writing and poetry to document loss and preserve memory. Drawing on her published poems and her writing about her sister, who was killed during the genocide, she explained why bearing witness had become both a personal responsibility and a lasting mission. She also distinguished between resilience, which she viewed as something imposed by circumstance, and resistance, which she described as a conscious choice.

The episode offered a powerful account of survival, memory, and the importance of telling Palestinian stories in their own words. You can now listen to Asmaa Dwimah’s remarkable journey and share the episode to help amplify her voice and testimony. The episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.