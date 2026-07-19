“Just Go Home!”: Jeffrey Sachs’s Message to America Reaches 300,000 Viewers and Counting

A short clip from Just World Educational’s conversation with Professor Jeffrey Sachs has struck a chord far beyond what any of us anticipated. In the days since we posted it, the Instagram Reel has surpassed 300,000 views, and the number keeps climbing. People are sharing it, commenting on it, and sending it to friends who they say need to hear it too.

The clip captures a single moment from a much longer conversation, but it is a moment that says a great deal. In it, Professor Sachs calls for the withdrawal of American troops involved in the war on Iran. He does not hedge or soften the point. He ends with three words that have clearly landed with people: “JUST GO HOME.”

It is worth asking why this particular clip, out of the many hours of expert commentary JWE has published, found such a wide audience. Part of the answer is timing. People around the world are anxious about where the war on Iran is heading and what it means for their own lives, whether through rising oil prices, deepening instability, or the sense that decisions of enormous consequence are being made without public input. Sachs’s message cuts through that anxiety with something rare: clarity. He does not ask viewers to parse complicated policy language. He tells them plainly what he believes needs to happen next.

Part of the answer is also who is saying it. Jeffrey Sachs is not a fringe commentator. He is a globally recognized economist, a longtime advisor to the United Nations, and someone who has spent decades studying the relationship between economic policy and global stability. When someone with that record and that platform says American troops should come home, it carries weight. Viewers do not need to take the claim on faith. They can look at his record and judge for themselves whether he has earned the right to be heard on this subject.

The clip is also a small window into a much richer conversation. It comes from episode 24 of JWE’s “The Iran Crisis” series, an interview that JWE President Helena Cobban recorded with Professor Sachs on June 5. Over the course of that conversation, Sachs went well beyond the line that has now gone viral. He walked through the economic consequences of the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, and connected it directly to the toll of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza on international institutions. He explained how rising oil prices are already rippling through the global economy, and who benefits from that instability. He was direct about the fact that a small number of corporations, particularly major U.S. oil companies and military contractors in both the United States and Israel, profit from prolonged conflict while ordinary people absorb the costs. He spoke about the steady weakening of the United Nations at the hands of the very governments that helped build it. And he made the case, forcefully, that Americans need to reclaim democratic accountability over their own country’s foreign policy.

Taken together, these threads are why the interview deserves more than sixty seconds of anyone’s attention. The viral clip is a doorway, not the destination. Watching the full conversation gives context to the closing line: it becomes clear that “JUST GO HOME” is not a slogan but the logical conclusion of an argument built carefully, point by point, by someone who has spent a career studying exactly these questions.

This episode is one part of a larger project. “The Iran Crisis” launched on February 25, 2026, as the second phase of JWE’s ongoing “Gaza and the World” initiative, which began in late 2025. The series brings together scholars, diplomats, journalists, economists, and regional experts to examine the war on Iran from every angle that matters: military developments across land, sea, and air; the international law implications of the U.S. and Israeli attacks; the regional consequences for the Gulf and West Asia; the connections between the war on Iran and Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon; and the broader geopolitical and geo-economic fallout. No single episode tells the whole story. The value of the series lies in hearing these perspectives together.

If this clip is the first introduction you have had to JWE’s work, we are glad it found you, and we hope you will go further. Watch the full interview with Professor Sachs on YouTube, where every episode of “The Iran Crisis” is published in full. If you prefer listening on the go, the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and full transcripts are posted on the JWE website for anyone who wants to read along or reference specific passages.

And if the clip moved you the way it has moved thousands of others, consider sharing it. Send it to someone who has been trying to make sense of this war. Send it to someone who needs to hear, in plain terms, that there is a credible, well-informed voice arguing for de-escalation and withdrawal. Conversations like this one are how a wider public begins to reclaim a say in decisions made in its name. Watch the full episode, follow the series, and pass it along!