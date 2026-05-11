New PalCast Episode: The First Draft of History

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “The First Draft of History,” featuring writer, journalist and historian of displacement Malak Hijazi. Joining the podcast from Gaza City, she reflected on life under Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza and explained why she felt compelled to document the experiences of her people despite the immense personal danger involved. Hosted by Yousef and Tony, the conversation explored the destruction of places, the erasure of memory and the urgent importance of preserving Palestinian testimony.

During the discussion, Hijazi described how her academic research on the disappearance of Palestinian places became a lived reality after the destruction of her home and university in Gaza City. She explained that studying displacement through books and theory could never fully capture the daily horrors experienced by Palestinians on the ground. This realisation pushed her further toward journalism, where she sought to amplify the voices and stories of ordinary people enduring war, displacement and uncertainty. She also discussed the impact of Israel’s so-called “yellow line,” which has rendered large areas of Gaza inaccessible and deepened fears among displaced families that they may never be allowed to return home.

The episode also explored the emotional and psychological toll of the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza. Hijazi spoke candidly about the widespread pessimism caused by destruction, repeated displacement and the continued targeting of civilian life. At the same time, she reflected on the importance of literature, education and storytelling as tools of resilience and survival. She described journalism as “the first draft of history,” stressing the need to document Palestinian experiences today so future generations would understand the reality of this moment. One of the most memorable moments came when the sound of birds could be heard during the recording, offering a rare contrast to the constant presence of drones and destruction.

“The First Draft of History” offered a moving and deeply human conversation that highlighted both the pain and resilience of life in Gaza. Listen to the full episode and share it widely so more people can engage directly with Palestinian voices and experiences. The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.