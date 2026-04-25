New PalCast Episode: My Brother Was Food For Wild Dogs

Photo credit: Al Jazeera

PalCast released a new episode titled “My Brother Was Food For Wild Dogs,” featuring the testimony of Amira Attiya, a writer and translation student from Gaza. The episode carried a content note due to the severity of the experiences described. It presented a detailed account of loss, displacement, and survival during ongoing Israeli violence.

Amira Attiya recounted how she lost three of her siblings under different circumstances during the war. One of them was kidnapped, killed, and later found to have been attacked by wild dogs. She also spoke about her father, who was killed after being burned with white phosphorus during the Cast Lead operation. Her testimony offered a direct and personal record of events that are often reduced to statistics.

The episode also documented her repeated displacement, which reached twelve times, and her current life in a tent over the past two years. Despite these conditions, she continued her education and moved toward completing her degree in translation. She also received five offers to study abroad, showing a clear determination to move forward while continuing to document her experiences through writing.

This episode of PalCast is available on Apple and Spotify and provides a detailed account that goes beyond headlines and summaries. Go ahead and listen to the full conversation to understand the depth of Amira Attiya’s story and the realities she described, and don’t forget to stand in solidarity by spreading this story and engaging with the full conversation!