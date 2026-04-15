New PalCast Episode: Gaza Has Shown The World The Truth – Iran and Lebanon is Just a Continuation

Photo credit: Eyad Baba/AFP/Getty Images

PalCast released a new episode, titled “Gaza Has Shown The World The Truth – Iran and Lebanon is Just a Continuation,” featuring Palestinian academic Dr. Belal Alakhras in a wide-ranging discussion on Gaza, regional geopolitics, and the continuing impact of the genocide. Dr. Alakhras, a lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia and a researcher specialising in settler colonial studies, conflict resolution, and Middle Eastern geopolitics, joined hosts Yousef and Tony to share both his personal reflections and expert analysis. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

During the conversation, Dr. Alakhras reflected on the emotional burden of witnessing the genocide in Gaza from abroad, describing the pain of being separated from his homeland and family while watching events unfold from a distance. Having lived outside Gaza since 2011, he spoke about the constant anxiety of trying to stay informed during communication blackouts and the emotional weight of waiting for news from loved ones. He also discussed the psychological toll carried by Palestinians abroad, including feelings of helplessness, homesickness, and guilt while their families endure immense hardship.

The discussion also explored the resilience of Gaza’s people in the face of devastation. Dr. Alakhras spoke about how the faith and perseverance shown by Palestinians, including children living through the genocide, continue to inspire those watching from outside. He reflected on how many Palestinians abroad have struggled even with ordinary daily acts, such as eating, while their loved ones face starvation and deprivation, underscoring the deep emotional and psychological scars created by the ongoing crisis.

Turning to the wider regional picture, Dr. Alakhras argued that Gaza has fundamentally shifted geopolitical dynamics across the Middle East by exposing Israel’s vulnerabilities and reshaping global perceptions of the conflict. He contended that the genocide has eroded Israel’s regional standing, weakened trust in its long-term stability, and contributed to broader tensions now extending into Iran and Lebanon. To hear the full conversation and gain deeper insight into these critical issues, listen to the full conversation, and be sure to share the episode and amplify its message across your networks!