New PalCast Episode: Chasing My Dream

PalCast released episode 108, titled “Chasing My Dream,” featuring Shahd Miqdad, a PhD student from Gaza. The episode presented her story of pursuing education and independence while living through extreme hardship. It focused on her hope for a future where she could live safely and complete her academic journey.

PalCast’s host, Yousef, interviewed Shahd and explored how the ongoing conflict shaped her daily life, family, and studies. She described the loss of close relatives, including her uncle and several cousins, in attacks that took place shortly after Eid al-Fitr. These events marked a period of deep grief for her family and set the tone for the challenges that followed.

The conversation also covered repeated displacement and harsh living conditions. Shahd explained how her family initially resisted leaving their home but later sought shelter in a school after nearby bombings. They endured overcrowded corridors, limited food, and unsafe conditions. After returning, they lived in a tent for over a month due to their apartment being occupied. She also described months of severe food shortages, where meals were often reduced to minimal portions, affecting both her health and her father’s.

Despite these conditions, Shahd continued her education. She faced unstable internet, power outages, and periods where basic needs prevented her from studying. Still, she managed to persevere and expressed gratitude for her safety and progress. This episode of PalCast is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, offering a documented account of life in Gaza. Listen to the full episode and don’t forget to share it with your friends!