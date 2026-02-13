New PalCast Episode: ‘I can’t recognise this life’

A new episode of PalCast was released, sharing the story of Abdalkhaliq Abugaza, a high school student living in Gaza. He had been born in Saudi Arabia to Palestinian parents and moved to Gaza in 2020. He spoke about his passion for programming, storytelling, and using technology to support education and humanitarian work. He reflected on displacement, loss, and the life he had known before the war. He described himself as one of the lucky ones despite everything he had experienced. The full episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The episode was hosted by Yousef and Tony, who interviewed the 19-year-old about daily life under extreme conditions. He explained why he had moved to Gaza for education and how expectations of belonging had changed after the destruction of Gaza City and his displacement to Nuseirat Refugee Camp. He spoke about shortages of basic resources, disruption to his studies, and the emotional strain of constant uncertainty. The conversation highlighted the purpose of the podcast, which aimed to amplify Palestinian voices and document lived realities.

He expressed deep appreciation for journalists who documented events on the ground and shared the experiences of people affected by the conflict. He described how displacement forced his family to leave quickly and how broken promises left them without shelter, spending a night in a warehouse before finding safety. He also spoke about creating a small movie-selling project with friends during displacement, providing entertainment for families with limited internet access. He described the harsh process of obtaining water, periods of starvation, and the lasting psychological weight carried even by those who managed to leave.

The discussion also explored how war had delayed his education and disrupted plans to apply to universities abroad. He spoke about difficult days, anger, and the effort required to remain hopeful. The episode also addressed restrictions and mistreatment faced by Palestinians at Rafah Crossing, which reflected broader limits placed on movement and return. Through his testimony, the episode documented personal resilience while revealing the ongoing human cost of life in Gaza. Listen to the full episode to hear his story in his own words and understand what life in Gaza has meant for him.