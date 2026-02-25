New PalCast Episode: Giving Up Was Never An Option

A new episode of PalCast was released, featuring Shams Mazen Rajab, a Palestinian graduate in English Language and Teaching Methods from Al-Aqsa University. Her writing and translation work has appeared on international platforms including We Are Not Numbers, Through Our Eyes, and Brief Encounters. She joined the conversation from her displacement tent in Deir al-Balah, where she had been living after repeated displacement during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The full episode is now available on Apple and Spotify.

The discussion documented her daily life in a tent shared with eleven family members. She described extreme heat during the day and cold at night, with little privacy as tents stood close together. Her family had been displaced multiple times after being forced to leave their home in Shuja’iyya. Their house was destroyed, and many neighbours were killed when nearby homes were bombed. She explained that some relatives remained trapped under the rubble, which deepened the sense of loss and uncertainty that shaped everyday life.

Despite these conditions, she continued her university studies online and worked toward graduation. She balanced academic work with writing and translation, driven by a commitment to education and self expression. She described her studies as a way to affirm identity and dignity in the face of displacement. She also spoke about her desire to teach, even through volunteering in tents or online, so that young people could focus on learning rather than constant survival. Her connection to Shuja’iyya remained strong, as she viewed it as central to her memories and sense of belonging.

The episode also reflected moments of resilience and brief relief, such as time spent at the beach with siblings and other young people who played football and flew kites. These scenes captured how daily life continued despite hardship. Watch the full episode to hear her story in her own words, and don’t forget to share it with others!