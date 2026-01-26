New PalCast Episode: Erasing Israeli War Crimes

PalCast released a new short episode titled “Erasing Israeli War Crimes.” In the episode, Yousef updated listeners on events in Gaza, including the expanding Yellow Line, the destruction of what little infrastructure remained, and the creation of new mass graves. He also discussed reports that the Knesset planned to hang Palestinian “prisoners.” The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this installment, Yousef and Tony discussed the dire situation in Gaza. They spoke about ongoing Israeli bombardment and severe weather that worsened living conditions for residents. They highlighted restrictions on aid, the collapse of damaged buildings, and the way destruction was being used to erase evidence of war crimes. The hosts stressed the need for international attention and action.

The episode covered several key developments. The hosts described catastrophic conditions in Gaza, where storms destroyed tents and left people exposed. They discussed Israeli restrictions on aid groups, including bans on dozens of organizations and registration rules that put staff at risk. They also spoke about bulldozing and land clearing that they said were being used to bury bodies and block rescue and forensic work. They mentioned the reburial of poet Refaat Alareer, whose grave lay inside the Yellow Line, and the difficulty of honouring the dead under these conditions.

Yousef and Tony also addressed political moves in Israel. They spoke about a Knesset bill that mandated the death penalty for “terrorists,” which is basically aimed at targeting Palestinians, and would allow execution by hanging. They discussed a proposal by Ben Gvir to build a new prison surrounded by crocodiles. The episode ended with a call to remember the people of Gaza, who were facing extreme hardship, a lack of basic needs, and what the hosts described as a man-made catastrophe for which Israel was responsible.