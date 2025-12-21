New PalCast Episode: The Palestinian Phoenix

PalCast released episode 94, titled The Palestinian Phoenix. The episode featured Ali Al Omari, a Palestinian Filipino artist and architecture graduate who holds a master’s degree from Victoria University of Wellington. His work focused on Palestinian art, sumud, and resistance through architecture. The discussion centred on Gaza as a city that rose from destruction, echoing the image of a phoenix.

In the episode, Yousef and Tony spoke with Ali about architecture as a form of resistance. Ali presented his master’s thesis, which explored speculative design in a post war Palestinian context. He rejected designs limited to survival needs and instead imagined a future where Gaza was rebuilt with dignity, creativity, and fewer imposed limits. His work framed architecture as a space for identity, memory, and hope.

Ali also addressed the global responsibility to help rebuild Gaza, drawing parallels with international reconstruction efforts after World War II. He explained how visual art and architecture could communicate Palestinian identity beyond language, using symbols, patterns, and storytelling. His projects highlighted the need to separate Palestinian identity from a general Arab label, while preserving history through design, absence, and metaphor.

The episode further explored rebuilding Gaza with nature, beauty, and livability in mind. Ali described cities designed for real living, with green spaces, gardens, and public areas that supported healing and community life. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listeners could also view Ali Al Omari’s work through this link.