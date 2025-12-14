New PalCast Episode: Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone

A new episode of PalCast was released titled Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. The episode featured Abdullah Al-Yazouri, a 15-year-old student living in Gaza who came to global attention as the narrator of the award-winning documentary of the same name. The discussion centred on his role in the film and the realities of growing up under siege.

In the episode, hosts Yousef and Tony interviewed Abdullah about his life during the genocide in Gaza. He spoke about displacement, fear, and the daily struggle to survive under bombardment. He described how Israeli attacks on areas such as Khan Yunis, Gaza City, Shijaiya, and Zaytun forced families to flee repeatedly, often without safe routes to escape. He also recalled how heavy rain and flooding worsened conditions for displaced families whose tents offered little protection.

Abdullah shared personal experiences of loss and trauma. His family was among the first to flee after October 7, anticipating the scale of the assault. They were displaced multiple times and survived a nearby missile strike that killed many civilians. He described life in tents on the coast of Rafah during extreme heat, with insects and rodents making rest almost impossible. He also spoke about famine, explaining how limited food and the lack of nutrients affected his growth, health, and energy.

The episode also addressed the controversy around the BBC’s decision to pull the documentary due to his father’s role in Gaza’s agriculture sector. Abdullah said the issue was used to deflect from the documentary’s message and from his father’s efforts to deliver food to civilians. He ended by speaking about his future plans to study journalism and give voice to those who were silenced. You can listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.