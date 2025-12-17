New PalCast Episode: Gaza Floods as the Genocide Continues

PalCast released a new episode titled Gaza Floods as the Genocide Continues. In this episode, Yousef spoke with Tony about the latest events in Gaza, as devastating floods struck displaced families living in tents. The discussion also covered developments in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the widening gap between claims of a holding ceasefire and the reality Palestinians faced on the ground.

The hosts described how recent storms worsened an already catastrophic situation. Flooded camps left families exposed, and a baby in Khan Yunis died due to the harsh weather. They also reported continued Israeli attacks, including shelling near the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, which caused further deaths and injuries. The episode challenged the idea of calm, noting that Palestinians largely ceased fire while Israeli military actions continued.

Yousef and Tony also addressed the deepening humanitarian crisis. Aid deliveries remained far below what was required, with only a fraction of the needed trucks entering Gaza. This shortage drove prices up and pushed basic goods out of reach for many families. They examined proposals to divide Gaza into separate zones, raising concerns about freedom of movement, sovereignty, and the long-term impact on Palestinian life.

The episode placed current events within the longer history of the Nakba and described the assault on Gaza as part of an ongoing process of dispossession. It also highlighted the targeting of civilians seeking aid and the lasting trauma inflicted on children whose childhoods were stripped away. Despite this, the hosts shared moments of hope, pointing to symbols of resilience and the determination of Palestinians to survive and rebuild. The episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.