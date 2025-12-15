New PalCast Episode: Balsam eases the pain

PalCast released episode 92, titled Balsam Eases the Pain. The episode featured Eva Abu Mariam, a 20-year-old woman from Gaza who studied dentistry at Al Azhar University in Gaza and worked in community support. She joined the conversation from her family home after 25 months marked by displacement, famine, and loss. The episode focused on her lived reality and the strength she carried through it.

In the episode, Tony interviewed Eva about her life during the ongoing genocide in Gaza. She spoke about repeated displacement after October 7, including the moment her home was partly destroyed by a bombing. She recalled fleeing south with large crowds, leaving behind her belongings and her dental school supplies. She described fear, confusion, and the strain of trying to stay with her family during constant movement.

Eva also described a moment of extreme danger when tanks advanced and gunfire came from all sides. She spoke about running with hundreds of people, among them children and elders, and the panic of losing sight of her family. She recalled crossing a hill while tanks aimed toward them and snipers fired. She later explained that even after returning home, life remained harsh due to severe limits on aid, shortages of food and water, and prices that made daily meals hard to afford.

The conversation also turned to grief and hope. Eva spoke about her wish to continue her education abroad, while knowing that the future remained uncertain. She reflected on the death of her best friend, Balsam, who was killed in a bombing while teaching her cousins. She described the loss as a deep emptiness that never left. The episode also discussed Eva’s poem titled Balsam, which reflected on healing and memory. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.