Early-January webinar series “Venezuela in Washington’s Crosshairs”: Details & registration

Starting January 6, Just World Ed will be co-presenting along with the Task Force for the Americas and the U.S. Peace Council a super-timely webinar series titled “Venezuela in Washington’s Crosshairs: Breaking the Information Blockade.”

This three-webinar project, co-moderated by Roger Harris of TFA and USPC, and JWE’s Helena Cobban, will be presented on January 6, 8, and 13 and will feature the views and analyses of nine stellar experts, according to the schedule below.

This three-webinar project, co-moderated by Roger Harris of TFA and USPC, and JWE's Helena Cobban, will be presented on January 6, 8, and 13



Here’s the schedule for the other two sessions (poster art to come!):

** Thursday, January 8, 2026, 1:00 pm PST/4:00 pm EST: “Geopolitics & Double Standards – Caracas to Gaza: Global solidarity and the politics of impunity”

Speakers:

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza , from Venezuela, Orinoco Tribune editor and former diplomat

, from Venezuela, Orinoco Tribune editor and former diplomat Richard Falk , professor of international law and former UN special rapporteur for Palestine

, professor of international law and former UN special rapporteur for Palestine Corinna Mullin, US Peace Council and Anti-imperialist Scholars Collective

** Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 1:00 pm PST/4:00 pm EST: “Exposing the ‘Donroe’ Doctrine: How US attacks are reshaping the Americas”

Speakers:

*Ajamu Baraka , Black Alliance for Peace and US Peace Council

, Black Alliance for Peace and US Peace Council *Dan Kovalik , international human rights lawyer and author on Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, and Colombia

, international human rights lawyer and author on Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, and Colombia *Michelle Ellner, Venezuelan-American with CODEPINK and Venezuela Solidarity Network

(All organizational affiliations for identification purposes only.)