New PalCast Episode: There’s No Ceasefire Outside My Window

PalCast released a new episode titled “There’s No Ceasefire Outside My Window,” featuring the powerful voice of 20-year-old Gazan poet and writer, Hala Al-Khatib. In this deeply moving conversation, hosts Yousef and Tony spoke with Hala about the recent Israeli airstrikes that shattered the short-lived ceasefire, killing over 100 Palestinians, including 46 children. While much of the Western media framed the assault as a reinstated ceasefire, Hala’s testimony offered an unfiltered account of what truly happened outside her window.

During the interview, Hala described the terror of watching Israeli tanks from the ruins of her destroyed home. Earlier in the war, she had been injured when an airstrike hit a nearby house. Her family’s home later became a shelter for her two sisters and aunt, all of whom lost their homes and loved ones. Hala spoke of her relative, Omar Al-Rubi, who was killed along with his wife and children when their tent was bombed in Deir al-Balah. Despite immense personal loss, she remained committed to sharing the reality of life in Gaza, insisting that Palestinians must tell their own stories to challenge distorted narratives.

The episode also explored the psychological toll of living under constant threat. Hala shared how she and others in Gaza often stayed awake at night, bracing for the next strike and teaching children coping methods to ease their fear. She revealed that she had been preparing for her wedding, but the violence forced her to put those plans on hold. Even so, she expressed hope to continue her studies in English literature and rebuild her life with her fiancé, while helping the children of her late relatives feel supported and loved.

Through Hala’s voice, PalCast once again amplified the lived experiences of Palestinians under siege—stories often silenced or softened elsewhere. “There’s No Ceasefire Outside My Window” reminded listeners of the human cost behind every headline. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.