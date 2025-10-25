PalCast Released a New Episode: “The Genocide Changed Me – Noor’s Story”

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “The Genocide Changed Me – Noor’s Story.” The episode featured 21-year-old Noor Abu Mariam, a Business Administration student, writer, and social media manager for Gaza Great Minds School. Noor shared how the war in Gaza forced her and her family to flee their home more than fifteen times, beginning with the morning of October 7, when she woke to the sound of rockets. She described hiding in a library with her family for four days, surviving bombings, and witnessing scenes no one should ever have to see.

During the interview, Noor recounted how displacement became part of her daily life. She spoke about leaving Al-Shati refugee camp under heavy bombardment and witnessing the aftermath of attacks while moving south. She also told of being separated from her family when tanks entered the area of Algarara, describing the fear of not knowing whether they had survived. Despite this, she found strength in writing and began telling stories about her friends who were killed, using her words to preserve their memories.

Noor said the war changed her deeply, making her more patient and reflective. She started journaling as a way to process her trauma and continues to hope for a return to her home in Shati. She shared how she volunteered in Rafah, distributing aid to parents and newborns in hospitals, and how people in Gaza continued to support one another even in the darkest times. Her story reflected both the deep pain and the enduring resilience of Palestinians under siege.

In this episode, hosts Yousef and Tony guided the conversation with care, allowing Noor to speak openly about loss, survival, and hope. She also spoke about her plans to complete her degree and pursue graduate studies abroad, using writing to amplify the voices of her people. The episode “The Genocide Changed Me – Noor’s Story” is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.