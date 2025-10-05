New PalCast Episode: ‘When Words Are All That Remain’

The new episode of PalCast, titled “When Words Are All That Remain,” featured Ruba Khalid Al-Faleet, a Palestinian writer, artist, and poet from Gaza. Known for her work with the Gaza Poets Society and the Resilient Voices storytelling project, Ruba spoke about life under siege and how art became her way to survive and resist. Her poetry and paintings reflected the endurance of a people determined to hold on to identity, memory, and hope, even when everything else was taken away.

Tony led the conversation as Ruba joined from Gaza to share her story of loss and perseverance. She described how the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing devastated families, including her own, and how writing became a form of healing and protest. The episode carried a deep sense of grief, especially as PalCast host Yousef was unable to join after losing nine close family members in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Nuseirat Camp. A second strike later targeted those helping bury them, killing four more. The PalCast team extended their condolences and solidarity to Yousef and his family.

Throughout the episode, Ruba spoke about the harsh realities of displacement and daily survival. She described families forced to live in tents, cook over open fires, and struggle to afford even basic food. Her words revealed the deep frustration many Palestinians felt toward global leaders who made decisions about Gaza from afar, detached from the suffering on the ground. She called for Palestinians to reclaim their narrative and demand that their voices shape their own future.

Ruba also shared how writing became her lifeline. In the quiet of her small room, she wrote letters to an imagined friend, bearing witness to her people’s pain and strength. Her dream to study linguistics and use her art to advocate for Palestinian rights stood as a reminder that creativity can outlive destruction. The new episode of PalCast is now available to stream on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.