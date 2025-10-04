New PalCast Episode: Drone Strikes on the Flotilla as Gaza City is Destroyed

The latest episode of PalCast featured Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews, who joined from the Sumud Flotilla as it came under repeated attack by Israeli drones. His ship was struck four times during the night, yet he and more than twenty Irish participants on board stayed committed to their mission of delivering aid to Gaza. Despite the dangers, Andrews reported that the flotilla remained determined to highlight the ongoing siege and the refusal of governments to act.

During the episode, Yousef and Tony spoke with Andrews about the political message behind the flotilla and the lack of meaningful support from states like Ireland. Andrews condemned the Irish government’s reliance on empty statements while failing to protect its own citizens or challenge Israel’s violations of international law. He contrasted this silence with Italy’s decision to send a naval frigate to protect its participants. For him, the flotilla carried out the work that governments should have done long ago: bringing aid and breaking the silence around Gaza’s suffering.

Photo credit: Irish Examiner

Chris Andrews on board the flotilla

The conversation also covered the dire situation in Gaza City, where relentless bombing continued to displace thousands of people. Andrews described what was happening as genocide and a man-made famine, warning that if Israel continued unchecked, similar crimes would spread to the West Bank and beyond. A recorded message from another participant on the flotilla revealed the fear and disbelief of being bombed in international waters, alongside frustration with Western governments and media for ignoring the attacks.

PalCast released this episode to give voice to those risking their lives to bring aid and solidarity to Palestinians under siege. Listeners heard both the human cost of Gaza’s destruction and the determination of activists who refused to let governments and media bury the story. The new episode is now available to stream on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.