Just World Ed’s new project, “Gaza & the World”

On October 21, 2025, Just World Educational launched a new video podcast series, “Gaza & the World” hosted by our president, Helena Cobban. This project explores the crucial role that the two-year genocide & the horrendous ongoing crisis in Gaza– and also the resilience and resistance of the Palestinian people of Gaza– are playing in powering the deep shifts the global balance of power is seeing in our current era.

In the opening episode, Helena and her fellow JWE board member Rami G. Khouri discussed:

the historical and present realities of Palestine, including the complex diplomacy around efforts to end the genocide in Gaza and protect and extend the ceasefire there;

the struggle for Palestinian rights as part of the global struggle to reverse the effects of Western colonialism;

the role of the growing international movement for justice; and

the increasing role of governments of the (once colonized) Global South.

You can now watch this 54-minute episode here, on Youtube. You can listen to the MP3 audio here. And/or you can download the transcript (PDF), here.

We’re planning to release a new episode in this series every Wednesday. On October 29, our guest will be the renowned international law expert (and JWE board members) Prof. Richard Falk.

We are also planning to build a dedicated Resource Page on our website which present the multimedia records of all our episodes as they unfold, along with links to other very relevant readings and resources.

