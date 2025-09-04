New PalCast Episode: My Unseen Memories

PalCast released a new episode titled “My Unseen Memories” featuring 22-year-old Imad Qudaih, a visually impaired student of English translation at the Islamic University of Gaza and a freelance journalist with BBC News since June 2024. Speaking from displacement in Al-Mawasi, Imad shared the destruction of his home village, the loss of his cat to an Israeli sniper, and the struggle of living under constant attacks. His story captured both the intimate and collective pain of life in Gaza today.

During the conversation with Yousef and Tony, Imad described the repeated displacements his family endured, moving more than ten times in search of safety that never existed. He spoke of airstrikes that killed children collecting water and the murder of journalist Iman Ahmad by an Israeli drone while she tried to access basic needs. For Imad, even simple tasks became overwhelming. His visual disability made every new environment difficult to navigate, erasing the sense of familiarity he once had in his destroyed home.

Imad also mourned the loss of his study tools, including his Braille machine, books, and laptop, buried under the rubble. Yet, despite injuries and personal losses, he continued his studies online and reported as a journalist, risking his life to make the voices of Gaza heard. He told stories of starvation, such as an old man begging for bread after five days without food, and he shared the grief of losing friends and cousins to Israeli bombings. For Imad, documenting these realities was not just work but a humanitarian duty.

The episode revealed Imad’s fears for Gaza’s future and his belief that a plan existed to empty the territory of its people. He pointed to the destruction of entire towns and the starvation imposed on the population, warning that the suffering had reached levels no human being should endure. His call was clear: the war must end, and the world must act. “My Unseen Memories” is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.