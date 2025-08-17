New PalCast Episode: Gaza, On Grief and Going On

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled Gaza, On Grief and Going On. The conversation featured Shahd Alnaami, a 21-year-old writer, poet, and translator from Gaza. Shahd shared her deeply personal story of loss, including the killing of her 13-year-old sister Rahaf and her close friend Iman, who was just 19. She also spoke about the destruction of her family’s homes, their repeated displacement, and the daily struggle for survival under the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The episode also included reflections from Yousef, who told of losing his sister, her husband, and two of their daughters in an Israeli airstrike. Alongside Helena and Tony, the hosts held space for grief while amplifying voices from Gaza. Through Shahd’s words, listeners heard how writing became her refuge in the face of unbearable loss, and how she uses it to keep alive the dreams and dignity of her loved ones.

Shahd described the dire conditions in the El Maghazi refugee camp, where families suffer from hunger and disease, and where children’s biggest wishes have been reduced to a piece of bread or a meal with chicken. She spoke of her sorrow at seeing children robbed of a normal childhood, with no schools, no toys, and no safe places to play. Despite these realities, she noted that children still try to laugh and play, showing resilience even in the harshest conditions.

The episode captured both grief and hope. Shahd voiced her disillusionment with a world that has failed to protect Palestinians, yet she also expressed her longing for a return to normal life: to study, to live safely, and to enjoy simple moments without fear. Gaza, On Grief and Going On is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for those who wish to hear and carry these stories forward.