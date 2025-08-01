New PalCast Episode: “Gaza and Loss on Every Level”

The latest episode of PalCast featured Dima Al-Madhoun, a translator from Gaza, who joined hosts Yousef and Tony from her displacement tent in Al-Mawasi. Dima spoke candidly about her life since the war began. She described the trauma of losing her home, being forced to move repeatedly, and grieving the deaths of close family members. For her, the occupation meant destruction at every level, and she said it again and again: there’s no safe place in Gaza, not even hospitals, tents, or streets.

Dima also discussed the aid situation. She described airdrops as a media stunt, humiliating and dangerous. Twelve planes’ worth of airdropped aid, she said, equaled the load of just one truck. People have died trying to retrieve it because the drops happen near Israeli military positions. She said she hasn’t seen any benefit from these efforts. Most families, including hers, are surviving on a single daily meal of potatoes or bread. Even flour, she said, is scarce and sometimes stained with blood.

The episode gave a grim look into the widespread famine, disease, and trauma facing children. Dima mourned not only for her lost home and friends, but also for Gaza’s education system. She used to study at the Islamic University, now destroyed. Children in Gaza have lost two school years in a row, and with no schools or safe spaces left, their future feels stolen. One story she shared stood out—her friend lost her entire family in Shijai’ya, their bodies still under rubble.

Listeners heard Dima’s call for justice. She rejected claims that Hamas is stealing aid, pointing instead to the thousands of trucks blocked from entering Gaza. She said Palestinians are not simply starving. Rather, they’re being starved. The episode ended with a call to action: end the genocide, flood Gaza with aid, and restore dignity and peace. This powerful conversation is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.