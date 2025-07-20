New PalCast Episode: Gaza and a Smile of Hope

PalCast released a new episode featuring Huda Skaik, a writer from Gaza who was displaced twelve times during Israel’s ongoing genocide. After being besieged for nine straight days in Gaza City, Huda and her family were forced south by the Israeli military. In a tent, under harsh conditions, she kept writing. A year later, she returned home to find only rubble. Still, Huda chose hope and continued to tell her story.

In the episode, hosts Yousef and Tony spoke with Huda about life in Gaza before and after October 7th. She shared raw accounts of displacement, siege, hunger, and fear. Huda described how her family endured bombardment, water shortages, and the humiliation of Israeli soldiers storming their home. Her story reflects the daily suffering of Gazans, stripped of safety and dignity.

The conversation also highlighted major events often missing from mainstream coverage. Huda recalled the bombing of Gaza’s Latin Church, killing civilians and drawing international condemnation. She described Israel’s repeated targeting of people seeking water and food, including the killing of 17 Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp. These are not isolated “errors” but part of a pattern of destruction.

Despite it all, Huda holds on to hope. She writes for platforms like The Electronic Intifada and The New Arab, determined to keep Gaza’s voice alive. She says hope is the last thing to die in a Gazan. Listen to her full story now on PalCast, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.