New PalCast Episode: “I Saved Him Only For My Taxes To Pay For The Bomb That Then Killed Him”

PalCast released a powerful new episode featuring Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a U.S.-based trauma and critical care surgeon who recently returned from Gaza. Over the course of Israel’s ongoing assault, Dr. Sidhwa provided emergency care to hundreds of Palestinians. He spoke about the March 18 airstrike that turned Nasser Hospital into a mass casualty zone, the devastating killing of a boy he had just saved, and the heavy moral burden he carries knowing that his own tax dollars helped fund the bombs that tore through lives.

In this episode, Dr. Sidhwa joined hosts Yousef and Tony to give a firsthand account of what he saw inside Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals. He described a healthcare system under direct attack: staff killed, hospitals bombed, and medical supplies cut off. He shared the horrifying statistics—Gaza’s medical workers have been killed at rates far higher than in any other war zone, and many have been imprisoned simply for doing their jobs. Despite this, he praised Palestinian doctors and nurses for their incredible strength, professionalism, and humanity.

Dr. Sidhwa also traced his own path to Palestine, which began after he witnessed the second Intifada and saw how little Americans were told about life under occupation. He talked about working in Hebron, where he saw apartheid up close, and reflected on the failure of American media to report honestly on the violence. He shared moving stories of patients like Sham, a little girl with shrapnel in her brain, and Ibrahim, a teenager killed in his hospital bed just days after surviving surgery.

The episode called out the U.S. government’s deep involvement in Israel’s war, not just as a bystander but as a funder and enabler. Dr. Sidhwa didn’t hold back in naming the complicity and silence of institutions back home. This episode is now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.