PalCast released a new episode featuring Dr. Akram Habeeb, professor of English at the Islamic University of Gaza. In Episode 62, he spoke about his 45 days of displacement in Rafah and his eventual departure from Gaza under Israeli evacuation orders. He reflected on the loss of his home, the suffering of his people, and the deep emotional weight of leaving behind his land and family. He also discussed his special relationship with the late Dr. Refaat Alareer, who inspired generations through poetry and education.

Dr. Habeeb described the destruction he witnessed—hospitals, schools, and homes reduced to rubble. He explained how he resisted leaving Gaza at first, choosing to stay with his family despite the bombing. He only left after his home was sabotaged and soldiers entered the area. Even in those final days, he tried to care for his pigeons in his garden, feeding them before he left. In Rafah, he faced severe shortages of food, water, and fuel, and followed the news of constant bombings, including the assassination of his friend, Dr. Sufian Tayeh.

After reaching Turkey, Dr. Habeeb continued his academic work. He supervised students remotely, spoke to international media, and shared the stories of Palestinian writers. He said teaching became a form of resistance. He spoke at length about Dr. Alareer—his sense of humor, their time playing ping pong, and his powerful poetry. He remembered Refaat’s words about having only a marker to fight with and said his legacy would continue through literature and teaching.

Toward the end of the episode, Dr. Habeeb recited a poem he wrote, titled “I’m Not a Beast with a Horn, But a Freedom Fighter with a Stone.” The poem challenged the dehumanizing language used against Palestinians and honored the stone as a symbol of dignity and resistance. The episode ended with a call to preserve Palestinian voices through education and poetry. The hosts also expressed condolences to Tony and his family. The episode is now available on Apple and Spotify.