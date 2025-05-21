Banyas the Storyteller

PalCast released a new episode featuring Banyas Abu Harab, a teacher, mother, and storyteller from Gaza. She joined the podcast from under siege, where the sound of bombs echoed in the background as she spoke. Despite the harsh conditions, Banyas remained committed to comforting and inspiring children through stories. This episode offered a deeply personal perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Banyas Abu Harab

Photo Credit: Ahmad Biqawi

During the episode, Banyas shared two stories, one in Arabic and one in English. She told the tale of The Woodcutter and the Three Wishes, a story that teaches the value of work and wisdom over quick solutions. Her storytelling gave listeners a rare glimpse into how children in Gaza use imagination to escape the fear around them, even if only for a few moments.

The episode also explored Banyas’s life as a displaced mother. She spoke about her journey from Gaza City to Rafah and later to Az Zawayda, where she and her family lived in a tent for nearly a year. She described the daily struggles of cooking with scarce resources, and the pain of seeing her daughter burned in a fire caused by unsafe cooking conditions. Through it all, she kept telling stories—her only way to offer hope.

The hosts, Yousef, Helena and Tony, also discussed the broader reality in Gaza, including the killing of journalist Hassan Isleih and the silence of the international community. Banyas’s voice reminded listeners that even in the darkest moments, storytelling can resist despair. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.