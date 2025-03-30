PalCast released a new episode titled “When My Aunt Died, I Stopped Living – Maram’s Story,” bringing attention to the resilience of a young medical student from Gaza. Hosted by Yousef and Tony, the episode featured Maram Mohammed Hammo, a fourth-year medical student, who shared her deeply personal journey of loss, displacement, and perseverance. Maram, once a top student with a GPA of 99.6%, saw her dreams shattered when her aunt, her biggest supporter, was killed along with 17 members of her family. The conversation explored the devastating impact of the ongoing genocide on her education, aspirations, and the healthcare system in Gaza.

Maram recounted how the destruction of her home and the emotional toll of losing her family left her feeling hopeless and disconnected from her goals. She described how a writing workshop helped her process her grief and rebuild her determination to continue her medical studies. Despite the immense challenges, she remained committed to her dream of becoming a doctor, inspired by her own health struggles and the dire need for medical professionals in Gaza. Her story highlighted the power of resilience and the necessity of finding ways to move forward in the face of unimaginable hardship.

The episode also delved into Maram’s ongoing struggle to continue her education while displaced. She explained how she had been admitted to a medical school in Malaysia but faced significant obstacles in leaving Gaza due to the destruction of resources and the ongoing conflict. In the meantime, she took on various jobs to support her family and provide education to displaced individuals. Her story served as a powerful testament to the determination of Gaza’s youth, who, despite all odds, refused to give up on their dreams and their future.

The discussion concluded with a broader reflection on the collapsing healthcare system in Gaza and the urgent need to protect hospitals, medical personnel, and human rights. The speakers emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, which remained absent in Gaza, leaving civilians and healthcare workers vulnerable to relentless attacks. “When My Aunt Died, I Stopped Living – Maram’s Story” is now available for streaming on Apple and Spotify, offering a compelling insight into the resilience of one young woman determined to heal and rebuild despite the devastation surrounding her.