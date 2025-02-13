Support Gazan Doctors

PalCast had released a new episode featuring Rajeh Al-Kahloot, a final-year medical student from Gaza who had been studying in Istanbul. Hosted by Yousef Aljamal, the episode explored Rajeh’s journey in medical education, the challenges faced by medical professionals in Gaza, and the urgent need for support to sustain healthcare in the region. Rajeh had shared his personal experiences, including the devastating impact of the genocide on his family and his commitment to returning to Gaza to contribute to the medical field.

During the episode, Rajeh recounted how his parents had initially encouraged him to study abroad, but his deep connection to Gaza had led him to pursue medical education there. Limited resources, including the lack of essential medical equipment, had later forced him to continue his studies in Turkey. Despite these obstacles, he remained determined to specialize in trauma surgery and return to Gaza to help rebuild the healthcare system that Israel destroyed. His story highlighted the resilience of medical students and professionals in Gaza who had continued to work under extreme conditions.

Rajeh also spoke about the immense hardships his family had endured, including the destruction of their home and businesses, multiple displacements, and their ongoing struggle living in tents. His financial situation had become increasingly difficult, as he had to support himself while completing his education. The discussion underscored the critical role of medical workers in Gaza, many of whom had been volunteering in hospitals despite the risks and lack of proper resources.

The episode concluded with a call to action for listeners to support Rajeh’s education and to raise awareness about the dire conditions faced by medical professionals in Gaza. It also emphasized the need for the protection of civilians and healthcare workers in conflict zones. This compelling conversation is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, offering an insightful look into the challenges and perseverance of Gaza’s medical community.