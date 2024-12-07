New PalCast Episode: “Gaza Latest and Remembering Refaat”

PalCast podcast has released Episode 41, titled “Gaza Latest and Remembering Refaat,” hosted by Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves. The episode, available on Apple & Spotify, shed light on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the struggle for basic necessities has led to tragic incidents, including the death of women crushed in aid queues. Israel’s expansion of the Netzarim Corridor and continued attacks on displaced families have further exacerbated the crisis. Against this backdrop, the hosts remembered the legacy of the late Palestinian scholar Refaat Alareer, whose contributions to education and resistance remain a source of inspiration.

The episode highlighted discussions from the recent International Conference on Palestine Studies orgainsed by the Hashim Sani Centre For Palestine Studies at Universiti Malaya, where Palestinian scholars and activists shared their personal experiences and visions for Gaza. Yousef Aljamal delivered a keynote speech alongside Dr. Mahmoud Alhirthani, who has been instrumental in translating significant works into Arabic. Dr. Nour Naim presented on Israel’s use of artificial intelligence to profile and target Palestinians, raising ethical concerns, while Dr. Malaka Shwaikh critiqued the expectations of resilience placed on Palestinians, advocating for their right to grieve freely.

During the episode, the hosts delved into the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where malnutrition is becoming widespread, and displaced families face increasing hardships, especially with the onset of winter. Aid remains scarce, and frustrations grow over government inaction and international complicity. The podcast also explored the U.S. government’s role in the region, criticizing its ineffective ceasefire efforts in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli military operations. The discussion reflected on broader geopolitical dynamics, including the potential for a global realignment against oppressive regimes and the role of Palestinian leadership in Gaza’s eventual reconstruction.

The episode concluded with reflections on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and international guarantees to rebuild Gaza without Israeli control. The speakers drew parallels to global responses to crises elsewhere, questioning the delays in addressing Gaza’s suffering. A poignant poetic segment closed the episode, highlighting the human cost of war and the violation of basic rights. Listeners are urged to join the call for action, embodying the podcast’s motto: “One World, One Struggle.”