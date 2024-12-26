PalCast has released its latest episode, “Gaza – A Child’s Christmas Wish for Peace,” featuring an inspiring conversation with eight-year-old Banias Ayesh from Gaza. This poignant episode, recorded on December 24, delved into Banias’s experiences of displacement, her dreams for the future, and her hopes for an end to the war. Joining Banias towards the end of the conversation was her mother, Maram, who shed light on the challenges of parenting and journalism in a war-torn region. The episode is now available for streaming on Apple and Spotify.

Banias Ayesh

In Episode 44, the PalCast hosts, Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves, guided listeners through Banias’s story. She spoke candidly about her life before the conflict, attending Rosary Sisters School in Gaza City, and her love for subjects like English, science, and music. Banias shared her current living situation in Al-Zawayda, where she lives in a house that is not her own, following the destruction of her family’s home. Despite these hardships, her resilience and optimism shine through as she dreams of rebuilding Gaza, visiting New York, and enjoying simple joys like watching her favorite Christmas movie, “Home Alone.”

Listeners were given an intimate glimpse into the harsh realities of displacement through Banias’s descriptions of her journey and daily life. From attending online classes and helping around the house to navigating life amidst intermittent electricity and the sound of nearby bombings, Banias painted a vivid picture of the struggles faced by children in Gaza. Her reflections on her experiences were coupled with a heartfelt message for children in America, urging them to understand the hardships of life in Gaza and the importance of peace and basic necessities.

The episode concluded with a powerful call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, celebrating the resilience of its people and the wisdom of children like Banias. As the holiday season continues, the PalCast team invites listeners to hold the people of Gaza in their thoughts and to support aid efforts in Palestine. Episode 44 is a compelling reminder of the shared humanity that unites us all, and it’s available to inspire listeners today on Apple and Spotify.