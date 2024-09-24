‘Understanding Hamas’ book events kick off October 2, NYC

Peace activists, policymakers, and learners around the world are now starting to receive their copies of the book Understanding Hamas And Why That Matters that OR Books of of New York and London has published, as one of the products of Just World Ed’s ongoing multimedia project of the same name.

Many early readers have been enthusiastic about the contribution this book makes to a world-Anglophone discourse that for decades now has been drenched in misinformation and deliberate dis-information about the Hamas movement.

You can see some of these early reactions to the book at this page on the OR Books website.

One of the reactions we particularly liked came from Prof. Avi Shlaim, Professor Emeritus of International Relations at the University of Oxford, who said:

Here a group of real experts offer a nuanced, historically-based and strikingly fair-minded account of the ideology and practice of Hamas… Their book should be required reading for all Western policy-makers

Starting in early October Just World Ed President Helena Cobban and board member Rami G. Khouri, who have helmed this project throughout, will be presenting a number of public events and discussions around the themes and relevance of this book.

The first of these will be in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, on October 2, starting at 5:30 pm. (RSVPs are required.)

We will be posting the details of this event and all the other book events as they are confirmed, at this page on our website.

Check back there regularly to learn about a live event that might be held in a venue near you, or a livestreamed event at a time that works well for you. And do please share the news of these events, and news about the book’s availability, with all your friends and networks.

We very much welcome your reactions to the book! Please send them to us at: Book-responses@justworldeducational.org.

Here’s hoping that this book, and the whole project of which it is part, can add to the broad global understanding about Hamas’s history, policies, and development… and that it may thereby help build support for pursuit of an inclusive, problem-solving, diplomacy that ends wars and lays the basis for a resilient and rights-based peace!