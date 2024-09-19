PalCast – “Refaat Writes Back”

In the latest episode of PalCast, titled “Refaat Writes Back”, we had the honor of hosting the incredibly talented Rawan Yaghi. Rawan, a former student of our dearly missed friend, Dr. Refaat Alareer, holds an MA from CUNY in the United States and is launching a newsletter titled “Refaat Writes Back.” This initiative aims to nurture young writers from Gaza and help them share their stories with the world, continuing the mission that Refaat dedicated his life to.

In this episode, Rawan shared her inspiring journey as a writer who has centered the voices of children in Gaza. She talked about how Refaat supported her throughout this process and the impact he had on her work.

A bit about Rawan Yaghi: Born in 1994, Rawan is a Gaza-based writer who began her writing journey at the Qattan Centre for the Child, where she used online resources to start her own blog. Her passion for writing and languages led her to pursue a degree in English Literature at the Islamic University of Gaza in 2011. She was awarded the Junior Members’ Scholarship by Jesus College, University of Oxford, to study Italian and Linguistics. Rawan contributed to the 2014 anthology Gaza Writes Back and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study journalism in New York. Her family originates from Al Masmiyya Al Kabira.

Join us as we delve into Rawan’s story and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Refaat Alareer. This episode, available on Apple & Spotify, is a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit. Tune in now and be inspired by Rawan’s journey and the incredible work she is doing!

Don’t forget to subscribe to PalCast for more inspiring stories and insightful conversations. Let’s keep the spirit of Refaat’s mission alive together!