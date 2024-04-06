Khouri, Simmons join Just World Ed board

We are delighted to announce that two fine thought leaders have agreed to join the board of Just World Educational. They are (in alphabetical order):

** Rami G. Khouri, a thoughtful, accomplished writer and analyst, and an op-ed columnist for Al-Jazeera online. Khouri is a Distinguished Public Policy Fellow with the Issam Fares Institute of AUB, the Director of the Anthony Shadid Archives Research Project, a member of the Steering Committee of the Palestine Lands Study Center, and a non-resident Senior Fellow with the Arab Center of Washington DC.

** Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons, a veteran struggler for civil and political rights worldwide and Professor Emerita of African American Religions & Islamic Studies, University of Florida. She is a Founding Member of the National Council of Elders, and a board member of the SNCC Legacy Project and the CIVIC MEDIA CENTER. Along with her former spouse Michael Simmons, Dr. Simmons is the subject of the 2023 book Stayed on Freedom: The Long History of Black Power Through One Family’s Journey by Dan Berger (Basic Books, 2023.)