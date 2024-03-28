Protesting for Palestine: The Diaspora Experience

Meet Alexandria Saleem, a first-generation Palestinian American whose roots trace back to Gaza, a land marred by displacement and conflict. Born into a family that endured the upheaval of both the 1948 and 1967 conflicts, Alexandria’s identity is deeply intertwined with her Palestinian heritage.

However, Alexandria is not just a product of her history; she is a dynamic force of creativity and activism. As a multimedia performance artist, art director, and set designer, Alexandria’s work transcends traditional boundaries, blending dance, performance art, film, installation, and more. Her artistic practice serves as a platform for healing, channeling ancestral wisdom, collective consciousness, and communal aspirations.

In a recent discussion on PalCast, available on Apple & Spotify, Alexandria joined hosts Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves to share her perspective on Gaza and the Palestinian struggle. For Alexandria, the genocide in Gaza isn’t just a distant tragedy; it’s a deeply personal ordeal that has claimed the lives of many of her cousins.

Despite the profound loss, Alexandria has channeled her grief into action. Through her art and activism, she has forged connections with her extended family, leveraging these bonds to amplify Palestinian voices in the United States. Alexandria’s story is a testament to the resilience of the Palestinian diaspora and their unwavering commitment to justice.

Central to Alexandria’s message is the importance of solidarity and unyielding advocacy. She emphasized the need for allies to stand alongside Palestinians and refuses to compromise on the urgency of addressing the crisis in Gaza. For Alexandria, a ceasefire is not enough; what’s needed is sustained engagement and tangible change.

In this pivotal moment in Palestinian history, Alexandria called for greater involvement from Palestinians both inside and outside Palestine. By reclaiming their narratives and sharing their personal stories, Palestinians can reclaim their voice and shape the discourse surrounding their struggle.

As the conversation around Palestine continues to evolve, Alexandria Saleem stands as a beacon of hope and resistance. Through her art and activism, she embodies the spirit of resilience, refusing to be silenced in the face of injustice. Her journey is a reminder that the diaspora experience is not just one of displacement but also of strength, solidarity, and unwavering determination.