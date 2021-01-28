S. African ambassador in U.S. to discuss women’s role in her country’s freedom struggle

Just World Ed is delighted to announce that, in conjunction with our friends from the publisher Just World Books, in February and early March we’ll be presenting some breakthrough public programing on the little-studied topic of the role that women activists and organizers played in South Africans’ lengthy but successful struggle against apartheid.

The kickoff event in this sequence will be a webinar February 1, starting at 1 pm ET, in which South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Hon. Nomaindiya Cathleen Mfeketo— herself a significant participant in the anti-apartheid struggle– will discuss some aspects of the contributions made by women with South African author Shanthini Naidoo and the distinguished African-American journalist Donna Bryson, who served several years as AP’s bureau chief in South Africa.

Ms. Naidoo is the author of the new book Women Surviving Apartheid’s Prisons, which Just World Books will be releasing on February 1, and Ms. Bryson contributed a very moving Foreword to it. The Foreword underscores the many strong connections between the South Africans’ historic freedom movement and current struggles for social justice in the United States today.

The February 1 webinar will be free to the public, but it requires pre-registration, which can be completed at this link.

This sequence of public programing is part of Just World Ed’s continuing project on Women in South Africa’s Struggle Against Apartheid, which we launched on January 18 (Martin Luther King Day) with the roll-out of our new Online Resource Center on the topic. This Resource Center contains many educational and informative links and one fascinating video– of a webinar Ms. Naidoo headlined last November, which also included contributions from the four surviving “she-roes” of the anti-apartheid struggle whom she profiled in her book. (It also has short snippets from that video, that can be posted on social media, etc.)

The video of the February 1 event and the others in the upcoming sequence will also be posted on that Resource Center..

We are still nailing down the scheduling for follow-up events in this sequence. Please check back regularly to learn about them.

