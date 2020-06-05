Falk, Benjamin, Fletcher launch our new webinar series: “The World After Covid”

Just World Educational is pleased to announce the launch, next Wednesday (June 10) at 1 pm ET, of our latest online-learning project, a series of weekly livestreamed conversations on global change in the Covid-19 era to be hosted by our president, Helena Cobban.

We’ll be presenting these interactive webinars every Wednesday at 1pm ET. The first session, on June 10, will feature Ms. Cobban in conversation with the veteran human rights activist and international jurist Prof. Richard Falk (whom we’re also very proud to count as a JWE board member.)

Both Cobban and Falk have been writing a lot on their personal blogs about the effects of the Covid pandemic on the global order. Two of Falk’s key writings are here and here. Cobban’s blogposts on the effects of the Covid pandemic can be found here.

All the sessions in this open-ended webinar series will be open to the public at no charge, but pre-registration is required. Please use this link to register: bit.ly/World-After.

The next two sessions will feature:

** June 17, Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of both the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the human rights group Global Exchange. Benjamin is the author of numerous articles and ten books, including Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control and Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection. Her most recent book, Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is part of a continuing campaign to prevent a war with Iran and promote normal trade and diplomatic relations.

** June 24, Bill Fletcher, Jr., a veteran activist for labor rights, decolonization, and racial justice, who is is the former president of TransAfrica Forum; a Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies; and in the leadership of several other projects. Fletcher is a widely syndicated columnist and a regular media commentator. He was the co-author of The Indispensable Ally: Black Workers and the Formation of the Congress of Industrial Organizations, 1934-1941 and Solidarity Divided: The crisis in organized labor and a new path toward social justice; and the sole author of ‘They’re Bankrupting Us’ – And Twenty other myths about unions.

We’re looking forward to active audience participation– on both Zoom and Facebook– for this new webinar series and hope you can join the discussion via one or the other platform. Please spread this news widely with your friends!