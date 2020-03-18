JWE to launch webinar series on Syria March 25

We are delighted to announce that on March 25, we’ll be launching a web-based educational program, “Commonsense on Syria.” This series of 10 webinar sessions aims to expand the discourse on Syria here in the United States (and elsewhere) by presenting interactive, web-based panel discussions among people with real expertise on Syria. Our panelists will represent a range of views, including views that have been un- or under-represented in Western corporate media over the past decade.

“Commonsense On Syria” will run biweekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from March 25 through April 25. Each session will start at 1 pm New York Time and will last 45-60 minutes.

The full schedule of the 10 sessions is given below. Registration is required for each session: it is currently open for the first two sessions. Click on the links to register:

Session 1, March 25: “Introduction to Syria, its people, and history pre-2011.” This session will feature Amb. Peter Ford and Prof. Joshua Landis. Shorts bios are below.

Session 2, March 28: “The Syrian Uprising in the context of the Arab Spring.” This one will feature Prof. Richard Falk and Ms. Vanessa Beeley. Their bios will come shortly.

The first session of the series, March 25, will be “Introduction to Syria, its people, and history pre-2011” and will feature two great experts:

** Amb. Peter Ford, who was the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Syria, 2003-2006. Ford went on from there to be the chief representative of the head of the UN agency UNRWA to the Arab world. In that capacity he traveled throughout the Arab world, including on a number of occasions to Syria, which is host to more than 500,000 UNRWA-registered Palestinian refugees.

** Prof. Joshua Landis, who is the Sandra Mackey Chair and Director, Center of Middle East Studies & Arabic at the University of Oklahoma. Landis has published widely on Syria and is the publisher of (and a frequent writer at) the “Syria Comment” blog.

JWE President Helena Cobban, who has also researched and written widely on Syria, will be moderating the discussion.

The schedule for the entire series is currently planned to be as follows. Check back here frequently to see details of the additional panelists as they are confirmed (and to see any changes in the schedule that may arise.)