Our ‘Story/Backstory’ project produced great new discourse-expanding resources

One of Just World Ed’s major projects in Spring 2019 was the “Story/Backstory” project, in which– over a 13-week period– JWE President Helena Cobban produced weekly packages providing richly informed background to key aspects of current U.S. policy in the Middle East, and developments within the region itself.

Each package was launched via a column that Ms. Cobban published in collaboration with the always-informative Mondoweiss website. Twelve of the columns were then complemented by episodes in the Just World Podcasts series. These episodes each ran between 25 and 40 minutes; many of them featured information-packed interviews that Ms, Cobban conducted with experts like former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas W. Freeman, Jr., long-time Yemen analyst Dr. Sheila Carapico, Algerian poet and social activist Amin Khan, and Middle East/North Africa specialist William B. Quandt. (See the whole list of interviewees below.)

Topics covered in the project included:

the prospect of a US war with Iran,

Golan,

the ongoing popular uprising in Algeria,

Gaza and other aspects of the Palestine Question,

the Saudi-Emirati war in Yemen,

the large investments Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have made in buying influence in Washington,

… and more. (See the whole list below.)

For this project Ms. Cobban drew on a 45-year career as a writer, researcher, and thinker that has involved her spending considerable amounts of time in the Middle East. For 17 years through the late 2000’s, she contributed regular columns on Middle Eastern and global issues to both The Christian Science Monitor (Boston) and the London-based Arabic daily, Al-Hayat.

While preparing each of the weekly packages for this project, Ms. Cobban pulled together a broad range of new resources from, mainly, online sources. We are now planning to compile as much as possible of this trove of background resources into either dedicated new posts on the Just World Ed blog, or new pages in our website’s “Resources” section.

Another set of user-friendly resources produced in this project has been the transcripts of the podcasts. These can be found (and re-used if you wish, under a Creative Commons license) via the “Transcript” tab on the web-page of each of the podcast episodes linked to below.

Here’s your guide to the text and the podcast portions of each of the weekly packages, in reverse-chronological order: