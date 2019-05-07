Checklist for Anti-Palestinian Reporting Bias

(Special edition for reporting on Gaza-Israel fighting. Can be adapted for other purposes.)

We are pleased to produce this handy checklist, that ambitious young journalists can follow if they want to get ahead in U.S. corporate media.

The rest of us can use it to play “Anti-Palestinian Bias Bingo” whenever we read news reporting in such outlets. (The Washington Post example pictured above, from May 6, 2019, scored nearly a Full House! Well done, the WaPo!)