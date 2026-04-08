New PalCast Episode: Gaza, The Daily Reality As The World Looks Away

Photo credit: Le Monde

PalCast released episode 109, titled Gaza, The Daily Reality As The World Looks Away. The episode featured host Yousef in conversation with Noor Alhinnawi, a Palestinian writer from Gaza who was preparing to graduate and begin her career. Noor spoke from her current situation, living in a relative’s home after her own house was destroyed. She described repeated displacement and failed attempts to move south, while sharing personal accounts of survival under constant threat.

The discussion documented the daily reality in Gaza through Noor’s experiences. She described entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble, with families still living among the ruins and children searching for toys in destroyed streets. Her family home in northern Gaza, in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, had been completely destroyed and the area was turned into a military zone. Their attempts to flee south involved long waits, repeated displacement, and dangerous crossings through the Netzarim Corridor, where hundreds waited under the sun before being forced to turn back and walk long distances in unsafe conditions.

Noor also recounted the human toll of displacement. Her family faced separation during their journey, with moments of losing track of loved ones while navigating dangerous routes. In Al Mawasi, they lived in a tent where food scarcity became severe. The family survived on minimal meals, and her elderly father’s health declined due to hunger and exhaustion. Despite these conditions, Noor continued her university studies, dealing with poor internet access and major disruptions, and treated her education and writing as a form of resistance.

The episode highlighted Noor’s determination to document what she witnessed and to build a future through writing. She described life in temporary shelters, the struggle to endure extreme weather, and the ongoing effort to live among destruction. She also shared her hope to continue her education through scholarships and to tell stories that reflect the reality on the ground. The full episode is now available on Apple and Spotify.